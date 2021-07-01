Merida’s “Parque Hundido del Poniente” becomes new home to wild ducks

Mérida Yucatán, (July 01, 2021).- The “Parque Hundido del Poniente”, which has remained flooded since the rains caused by tropical storm Cristóbal, in June of last year, has become a habitat for ducks that have already reproduced there.
The professional photographer Esdras Castillo Valencia documented the new inhabitants of the “Parque Hundido” (sunken park), which has always had a small lagoon, but as a result of Cristóbal’s rains and other cyclones that affected last year, the water now covers practically all the facilities.
In his social network account Esdras Castillo New Media Art, the international award-winning lens artist shares photos of the ducklings recently sprouted in the sunken park.
The recent rains contribute to maintaining the habitat of these aquatic birds in the old Sascabera in the west side of Mérida, located next to the Psychiatric Hospital.
Unlike the so-called boardwalk of Pensiones, in the sunken park the water has been maintained, which has allowed the aquatic habitat that includes fish, amphibians, birds, snakes, and insects.
Source: Yucatán ahora
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
