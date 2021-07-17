Members of the National Guard overturn on the Mérida-Campeche highway

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 17, 2021).- Five National Guard agents were injured when the car in which they were traveling overturned, on the Mérida-Campeche highway.

The accident occurred near the Kopomá junction, where a tire exploded on the Chevrolet Spark compact car in which the GN officers were traveling, all of them originally from Campeche.

When the tire burst, the 20-year-old M.J.C.P. driver lost control and went off the road, penetrating three meters into the undergrowth, where it was overturned on one of his sides.

Photo: (Yucatán Ahora)

Four other members of the National Guard were traveling in the car: a man and three women, who were on their day off.

The incident resulted in minor injuries and none of the passengers required transportation to the hospital.

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments