Medical waste dumped in the middle of the street in Chuburná, Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021).- Residents of Chuburná reported to the police that unknown persons threw clinical waste at the entrance to a private home in that neighborhood of Mérida.
Among the clinical waste found there were several empty serum bottles, tubes, gauze, syringes, and cotton balls with blood, all used. The residents of the Privada located on Calle 22 (between 25 and 25-A) number 107-A, first noticed because they began to perceive a foul smell.
After the discovery and given the dangerousness that this material could represent to the population’s health, the residents of the Privada notified the State Police, who arrived and took knowledge of the clinical waste.
It is expected that specialized personnel from the Health Secretariat go to the place to pick up the waste and dispose it in the appropriate manner.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
