Maya Train would eliminate AMLO’s Sembrando Vida project in Kimbilá, Yucatan

Kimbilá, Yucatan.- Ejidatarios participating in the Sembrando Vida program expressed their fear of being evicted from the land they have been working on for three years, due to the fact that it is located along the route of the Tren Maya.
On June 24, the Ejidatarios of Kimbilá signed an agreement authorizing the prior occupation of 14.5 hectares of ejido land for the Maya Train project.
This agreement was signed despite the opposition of a minority group who were against the project for not providing sufficient information to analyze the environmental impact it will have on the region.
Today, farmers participating in the Sembrando Vida program in the Kimbilá ejido are protesting before the facilitator, Porfirio Roberto Cauich Sánchez, demanding him to take note of the problem, since those responsible for the Tren Maya project had notified them that they would have to leave the land they have been working on for the last three years.
This is contrary to the guidelines of the Sembrando Vida program, which seeks to reforest the ejido’s lands and at the same time establish areas cultivated with timber and fruit trees for the self-sustainability of the local families participating in this program.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
People in Merida protest against the use of masks and vaccination
Mérida, Yucatán.- While the cases of.
-
US police kill an indigenous Oaxacan migrant in California
Organizations and indigenous migrant communities of.
-
Man dies in the Port of Sisal, he hit his head while diving
Sisal, Yucatán, (July 26, 2021).- A.
-
Results of the public consultation on the mega pig farms in Yucatan are published
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 25, 2021).- The.
-
Cable company employee electrocuted while working on a CFE post
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 26, 2021).- An.
-
In Yucatán, injuries in traffic accidents increase by 150%
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 26, 2021).- The.
-
“Tropical Wave Train” is coming to the Yucatan Peninsula
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 26, 2021).- After.
-
Despite being vaccinated, Covid infections increase among healthcare workers
During the past week, 15 people.
-
SSP agents save a two-year-old boy from dying in Progreso
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (July 26, 2021).- The.
-
Border Patrol agents in Texas keep detaining thousands of migrants every day
MCALLEN, Texas – In the pre-dawn.
Leave a Comment