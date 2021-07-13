Maya Train Project set to become a regional development platform: FONATUR

Tourism board Fonatur and urban, rural, and agrarian development entity Sedatu will launch works for 1.6bn pesos (US$80mn) to complement Mexico’s US$8bn Maya train.

The investments in Campeche, Yucatán, and Quintana Roo states will enhance the Maya train as a regional development platform.

In an update on Tuesday, Fonatur and Sedatu presented additional projects for 371mn pesos along the Maya train. They are part of the government’s urban improvement program (PMU), and the latest entries focus on the municipalities of Mérida, Valladolid, Izamal, Tinum, and Chemax, in Yucatán state along stretches 3 (Calkiní-Izamal) and 4 (Izamal-Cancún).

Complementary Maya train projects. Source: Fonatur

Two community development centers will be built in Mérida, in El Papa park and in Susulá y Xoclán, demanding 103mn pesos.

These funds will also go toward an educational center and interactive nursery in the Mulsay subdivision, as well as the renovation of the library and the Cantaritos park in Zazil-Ha neighborhood.

More than 126mn pesos are earmarked for the renovation of the Víctor Manuel Cervera Pacheco crafts market and the Cenote Zací park and hotel in Valladolid, while 62mn pesos will be for a new connector project for craft vendors in the city center.

Chemax municipality will get 63mn pesos for a new sports center, a public plaza at Sisbichén square, and a makeover for the town square and city hall. Similar efforts will be advanced for 19mn pesos in Tinum town.

Sedatu will invest 431mn pesos in housing in the same areas along the train route.

The government considers the PMU a priority program under which it plans to improve the conditions of low-income communities that are marginalized and experience high levels of violence.

Campeche state

Other PMU projects linked to the Maya train were announced last month and include 500mn pesos for Ciudad del Carmen, Candelaria, Calakmul and Escárcega, along stretch 2 (Escárcega-Calkini).

In Ciudad del Carmen, more than 130mn pesos will be invested in a new boardwalk in the city center, a cultural center in the Volcanoes neighborhood, renovation of a sports complex, and a beach park with cultural facilities in Punta Norte.

In Escárcega, 125mn pesos will go toward the renovation of the historic center, the construction of the Morelos cultural center, a fire station, a health center, an auditorium, a multipurpose field, and the expansion of the community development center and the Fertimex sports complex.

Candelaria will get around 91mn for the expansion and renovation of a boardwalk, the historic center and the public square. In addition, a cultural center and library will be built, as well as a fire station and a sports complex.

In Calakmul, 122mn pesos are for the renovation and makeover of the historic center, building a city hall that incorporates a new cultural center, and a town square. Funds will also go to a town market, an interactive library and a multimodal transportation center (Cetram).

Quintana Roo

The state, home to most tourism hubs along the so-called Riviera Maya and stretch 5 north (Cancún-Playa del Carmen), stretch 5 south (Playa del Carmen-Tulum), and stretch 6 (Tulum-Bacalar), will get 778mn pesos.

Projects will be developed in the municipalities of Bacalar, Benito Juárez, Felipe Carrillo Puerto, Othón P. Blanco, Puerto Morelos and Tulum.

In Bacalar, more than 170mn pesos will go to renovations of the central park, public spaces connecting the pier to the lagoon, a baseball field in downtown, a town market, library, sports complex and eco-park.

In the municipality of Benito Juárez, around 211mn pesos will go to a central market and park, a community development center, a green belt park, and several sports facilities.

For the municipality of Felipe Carrillo Puerto, just over 127mn pesos were earmarked for a new fire station, a public square, a library, a theater, various parks, and for sports infrastructure.

Around 139mn pesos are for Othón P. Blanco, where a boardwalk will be built and the urban image of the Calderitas coastline will be renewed. Other projects in the package include a community development center, a theater, a library and a sports center in Figueroa Park.

With around 42mn pesos, expat-retiree hub Puerto Morelos plans to build a cultural center and museum in downtown, as well as the Pescadores sports complex.

In Tulum, a little more than 88mn pesos will be allocated for the construction of the Yáanal Ha museum, dedicated to Maya culture, and cenotes, the Pok Ta Pok sports center and the community development center. Funds will also be available for an urban renewal project around the South Osiris interconnection.

The PMU housing projects in Quintana Roo are expected to involve an additional 322mn pesos.

Source: BN Americas

