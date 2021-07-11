Mauricio Vila Dosal meets with Lopez Obrador in Merida

President Andres Manuel López Obrador spent the day in Yucatan without any formal events.
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal met on Saturday, July 10th, with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who is on a tour of the Yucatán Peninsula to supervise the works of the Maya Train Project.
The Governor shared on his social networks that he was on his way to a meeting with AMLO, while he was having a ham and cheese torta for breakfast.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador supervises the construction of the Mayan train since Friday n Quintana Roo, and on Saturday, he arrived in Yucatan.
What sections are being supervised by AMLO in Yucatán?
On Saturday, July 10th, AMLO supervised the works on section 3 that goes from Calkiní, Campeche, to Izamal, Yucatán; and section 4, which goes from Izamal to Cancún, Quintana Roo.
The coordination of the Maya Train in Yucatan reported that the holding of formal acts is not considered, as on other occasions, but that now they will be exclusively air tours.
One year after the start of the construction of sections 3 and 4 of the Mayan train, which cross Yucatán, there are several advanced tasks that begin to outline what this rail transport service will be in southeastern Mexico.
Source: Novedades Yucatan
