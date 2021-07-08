Man sets himself on fire in downtown Mérida

Mérida, Yucatàn, (July 07, 2021).- According to unofficial versions, the man had argued with his ex-sentimental partner so he decided to bathe with fuel and set himself on fire.
A man who showed up at the corridor that adjoins the Portal de Granos, on Calle 56. with Calle 58 (between 65 and 67), in the center of Mèrida, in a totally unprecedented act of madness in the state capital, bathed in gasoline and set himself on fire.
The paramedics of the Municipal Police of Mérida provided him with first aid and with the support of an ambulance from the Ministry of Public Security, took him alive to the Benito Juárez Social Security Hospital.
According to comments from the tenants and police officers, two unofficial versions emerged, the first one that he was arguing with his ex-partner because he wanted to return with her, but since she did not accept, he bathed in gasoline and set himself on fire.
Municipal Police officers cordoned off the premises and the corridor at both entrances with yellow tape, preventing passers-by, to preserve the area, and later handed the case over to the State Investigative Police officers who arrived on site because it was a violent incident.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
México Supreme Court decriminalizes abortion for rape
MÉXICO, (July 08, 2021).- The First.
-
World Chocolate Day 2021 celebrated to mark its introduction in Europe
Perceived as a fattening indulgence, chocolates.
-
According to Fitch Ratings, Yucatán has stable finances that attract more investments
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 08, 2021).- Yucatán.
-
Not all Expats are retired baby boomers nowadays, this is rapidly changing…
(Banderas News) Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – As.
-
Covid-19 mortality doubles in people aged 30 to 39 in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 08, 2021) .-.
-
Mural ‘Infinity of Quetzals in the World of Deer’ was inaugurated in Izamal
Izamal, Yucatán, (July 08, 2021).- Within.
-
Shipment with 24,400 anti-Covid-19 doses arrives in Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 08, 2021).- More.
-
Yucatecan swimmer Carlos Franco wins the open water triple crown
The feat was with a cause,.
-
Yucatán will host the Smart City Expo LATAM Congress 2021
Mexico City, (July 07, 2021).- Yucatán.
-
The Cuxtal Ecological Reserve celebrates its 28th Anniversary of its foundation
Artistic-cultural activities will be offered to.
Leave a Comment