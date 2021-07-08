Man sets himself on fire in downtown Mérida

Mérida, Yucatàn, (July 07, 2021).- According to unofficial versions, the man had argued with his ex-sentimental partner so he decided to bathe with fuel and set himself on fire.

A man who showed up at the corridor that adjoins the Portal de Granos, on Calle 56. with Calle 58 (between 65 and 67), in the center of Mèrida, in a totally unprecedented act of madness in the state capital, bathed in gasoline and set himself on fire.

The paramedics of the Municipal Police of Mérida provided him with first aid and with the support of an ambulance from the Ministry of Public Security, took him alive to the Benito Juárez Social Security Hospital.

According to comments from the tenants and police officers, two unofficial versions emerged, the first one that he was arguing with his ex-partner because he wanted to return with her, but since she did not accept, he bathed in gasoline and set himself on fire.

Municipal Police officers cordoned off the premises and the corridor at both entrances with yellow tape, preventing passers-by, to preserve the area, and later handed the case over to the State Investigative Police officers who arrived on site because it was a violent incident.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments