Man dies in the Port of Sisal, he hit his head while diving

Sisal, Yucatán, (July 26, 2021).- A drunken bather died in the port of Sisal when he dove into the sea hitting his skull against the sandy bottom, as he did not realize that it was too shallow.
The man, who was identified as 55-year-old Z.G.V., suffered a fatal head injury.
SSP paramedics who came to provide assistance confirmed the death of the man, who was a resident of a subdivision in Merida’s Ciudad Industrial, that went to spend the day on the beach of Sisal accompanied by a friend.
They were both enjoying a sunny day on the beach while drinking alcoholic beverages.
At a certain point, they decided to go into the sea, but one of them jumped from the pier without taking into account that there was a drain, hitting his head and dying at the spot.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
People in Merida protest against the use of masks and vaccination
Mérida, Yucatán.- While the cases of.
-
Maya Train would eliminate AMLO’s Sembrando Vida project in Kimbilá, Yucatan
Kimbilá, Yucatan.- Ejidatarios participating in the.
-
US police kill an indigenous Oaxacan migrant in California
Organizations and indigenous migrant communities of.
-
Results of the public consultation on the mega pig farms in Yucatan are published
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 25, 2021).- The.
-
Cable company employee electrocuted while working on a CFE post
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 26, 2021).- An.
-
In Yucatán, injuries in traffic accidents increase by 150%
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 26, 2021).- The.
-
“Tropical Wave Train” is coming to the Yucatan Peninsula
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 26, 2021).- After.
-
Despite being vaccinated, Covid infections increase among healthcare workers
During the past week, 15 people.
-
SSP agents save a two-year-old boy from dying in Progreso
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (July 26, 2021).- The.
-
Border Patrol agents in Texas keep detaining thousands of migrants every day
MCALLEN, Texas – In the pre-dawn.
Leave a Comment