Man dies in the Port of Sisal, he hit his head while diving

Sisal, Yucatán, (July 26, 2021).- A drunken bather died in the port of Sisal when he dove into the sea hitting his skull against the sandy bottom, as he did not realize that it was too shallow.

The man, who was identified as 55-year-old Z.G.V., suffered a fatal head injury.

SSP paramedics who came to provide assistance confirmed the death of the man, who was a resident of a subdivision in Merida’s Ciudad Industrial, that went to spend the day on the beach of Sisal accompanied by a friend.

They were both enjoying a sunny day on the beach while drinking alcoholic beverages.

At a certain point, they decided to go into the sea, but one of them jumped from the pier without taking into account that there was a drain, hitting his head and dying at the spot.

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments