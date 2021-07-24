Make the best authentic Tlayudas Oaxaca Style (Video recipe)

July 24, 2021.

What is the difference between Tlayudas Oaxaca and Tlayudas Oaxaqueñas?

Tlayudas are one of the most iconic foods from the state of Oaxaca in Mexico. Tlayudas Oaxaqueñas are a simple street food that you’ll find at markets, restaurants, and local eateries.

You’ll sometimes find tlayudas referred to as Mexican style pizza or Oaxaca Style Pizza. This is because they are served on a large crispy corn tortilla and sometimes served open-faced, resembling a pizza.

What Are Tlayudas Made Of?

Authentic tlayudas Oaxaqueñas consist of a large flat crispy tortilla smeared with refried black beans cooked with asiento or pork lard.

On top of the black beans is a layer of Oaxaca cheese or quesillo, which is white string cheese similar to mozzarella. The tlayuda is then topped with meat.

You can make your tlayudas more interesting with the addition of shredded cabbage, tomatoes, avocados, and your choice of meat.

Typical meat options are usually beef (tasajo or arrachera), pork (cecina), pork rib (costilla), Mexican sausages (chorizo); or chicken (tinga).

For a local treat, you can choose chapulines, or grasshoppers which are an Oaxaca specialty.

Tlayudas Oaxaca are typically eaten in the evening with street stands and restaurants selling them from 7:00 pm into the wee hours of the morning.

