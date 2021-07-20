“Made in Yucatán” is preparing a strategy to market its products internationally

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021).- The president of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra) Yucatán, Jorge Charruf Cáceres, reported that, through a training and certification process, companies affiliated with the “Made in Yucatán” strategy are preparing to market their products in the international markets.

“In the beginning, Made in Yucatán was an idea to promote local consumption by calling for the roots of products made in the State. The next step was to nationalize the products and many managed to have a national presence. Now, the next step for us is to bring what is Made in Yucatán to the whole world ”, he added.

To achieve this objective, the business leader explained that they have been conducting training in FDA and in the different regulations of other countries in the world, “we have already given a diploma in foreign trade that includes logistics and other topics of interest to export, and now we are organizing meetings with buyers from different parts of the world ”.

Charruf Cáceres pointed out that this strategy not only benefits the companies but the entire value chain of the “Made in Yucatan” initiative. the products’ manufacturers, suppliers, drivers, warehouse keepers, forklift operators, administrative personnel, and others.”

“It is worth mentioning that “Made in Yucatán” is also joining the digital economy. As of today, we already have a presence of our products on two online platforms that are Mercado Libre and Cornershop and we are also working to specify the presence of Made in Yucatán products on Amazon”, underlined the president of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra).

As of today, we already have 1,116 companies affiliated with the initiative, he said, representing more than 11,000 brands of products that are already on the platforms. It has become a benchmark in quality at the national level and we seek to replicate it internationally.

“Not only Yucatán is in fashion but also what is Made in Yucatán is in fashion,” Charruf Cáceres concluded.

