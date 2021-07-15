Looking for an affordable summer vacation? Come to Yucatan! (Watch Video)

If you are looking for an affordable summer vacation, look no further, Yucatan is the perfect destination for a family trip, a solo adventure, or a romantic getaway.

Here you can find pristine beaches, the fantastic, mystical and unique Cenotes, majestic 19th Century Haciendas that have been turned into spas and luxury hotels, a lush jungle, beautiful colonial towns, the incredible ancient Maya cities that are silent witnesses of the splendor of this once-powerful civilization, and the best of all, the regional cuisine that will make your senses experience something totally new and different.







