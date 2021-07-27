Lightning strikes power lines and causes a large fire in Umán, Yucatan (Video)

Umán, Yucatán; July 27, 2021 (ACOM) .- The heavy rain and the electrical storm that fell this Monday night caused the fall of a cable from the power line on Calle 12th, between 27 and 29 in the Los Ceibos neighborhood.
The incident, which was recorded on video, worried the residents of the area, as the friction of the high voltage cable with the pavement generated a fire.
Municipal police officers and their Civil Protection colleagues were in charge of cordoning off the area to prevent any pedestrian or vehicle from passing while waiting for the arrival of a brigade from the Federal Electricity Commission.
CFE personnel undertook the task of lowering the blades to be disabled, and thus be able to carry out the corresponding work for the repair of the power line.
Fortunately, no one was injured and the work, according to the Commission workers, would last for several hours before restoring electricity.
Source: Reporteros hoy
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
