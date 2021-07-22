‘Lady Papaya’ woman caught stealing papayas in a house in Mérida’s Chenkú neighborhood (Video)

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 22, 2021) .- Mérida is a different city from many others because fruit trees can still be seen in the streets and houses, a situation that attracts nature’s goods thieves, when the trees are inside a private property.

A case that went viral this Tuesday, July 20th, is that of a woman who was caught stealing fruits from a papaya tree that is found on the porch of a house in the Chenkú subdivision of the state capital.

Facebook user Dahir Ebee shared the video in which a woman driving a red vehicle, stops, parks the car outside the house, gets off the vehicle, and starts to pluck papayas from the tree.

The woman did not notice the security cameras on the property and she entered as if it was her own home to extract the fruits, to then return to her car and leave the premises.

The video has gone viral on social networks, and the woman has been nicknamed ‘Lady Papaya’ for brazenly stealing private property, as has been evidenced in other videos, where people are caught stealing all kinds of objects believing that they are not seen.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







