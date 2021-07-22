‘Lady Papaya’ woman caught stealing papayas in a house in Mérida’s Chenkú neighborhood (Video)

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 22, 2021) .- Mérida is a different city from many others because fruit trees can still be seen in the streets and houses, a situation that attracts nature’s goods thieves, when the trees are inside a private property.
A case that went viral this Tuesday, July 20th, is that of a woman who was caught stealing fruits from a papaya tree that is found on the porch of a house in the Chenkú subdivision of the state capital.
Facebook user Dahir Ebee shared the video in which a woman driving a red vehicle, stops, parks the car outside the house, gets off the vehicle, and starts to pluck papayas from the tree.
The woman did not notice the security cameras on the property and she entered as if it was her own home to extract the fruits, to then return to her car and leave the premises.
The video has gone viral on social networks, and the woman has been nicknamed ‘Lady Papaya’ for brazenly stealing private property, as has been evidenced in other videos, where people are caught stealing all kinds of objects believing that they are not seen.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Renán Barrera is re-installed as Mayor of Mérida today, Thursday, July 22
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 22, 2021).- This.
-
Don Chepe, the oldest man in Yucatan and all of Mexico, dies at 112
YUCATAN, (July 22, 2021) .- After.
-
Yucatecan distributors will be able to export octopus during the approaching capture season
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 22, 2021).- After.
-
Restaurants will extend working hours until 11 at night in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 22, 2021).- As.
-
USA Farm Bureau Federation President Hosts Mexico Leaders for Wide-Ranging Discussion
American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy.
-
The US perceives greater uncertainty for its investors in Mexico under AMLO
REPORT OF THE US STATE DEPARTMENT.
-
July 24 is National Tequila Day in the United States
July 24 is National Tequila Day.
-
Mexico in talks to produce Italy’s GRAd-COV2 COVID-19 vaccine
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican authorities.
-
Mexico Olympic soccer team starts with the right foot
Mexico stamped itself as a favorite for.
-
Dying COVID-19 patients are begging for vaccines
A doctor in Alabama pleaded for.
Leave a Comment