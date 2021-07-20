Lack of planning delays reopening of Mérida’s controversial Paso Deprimido

Mérida, Yucatán.- The lack of planning and studies on the project’s scope could be causing the delays in the restoration of the underpass at Prolongación Montejo and Circuito Colonias.

The Sinergia Yucatán collective pointed out that situations like these occur when infrastructure works lack minimum planning, as well as adequate studies that account for the quality and range of the work.

This crucial process allows for the determination of variables that may interfere in the process, such as the rainy season.

Sinergia Yucatan mentioned that in any infrastructure work it is crucial to contemplate the time in which the necessary studies will be carried out to know the extent of the work so that there is a real certainty that it will be done in a reliable manner and without surprises of any kind.

It is also imperative that there is transparency for the citizens, especially in the exact amount for its construction, the time, and its duration,” the expert pointed out.

He remarked that even if it is by direct adjudication, as it happened with the works in this road, it is also imperative that there is transparency for the citizens, especially in the exact amount that will be invested for its construction, the time and its specifications, so that there is a certainty that all the variables were considered.

