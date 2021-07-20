Lack of planning delays reopening of Mérida’s controversial Paso Deprimido

Mérida, Yucatán.- The lack of planning and studies on the project’s scope could be causing the delays in the restoration of the underpass at Prolongación Montejo and Circuito Colonias.
The Sinergia Yucatán collective pointed out that situations like these occur when infrastructure works lack minimum planning, as well as adequate studies that account for the quality and range of the work.
This crucial process allows for the determination of variables that may interfere in the process, such as the rainy season.
Sinergia Yucatan mentioned that in any infrastructure work it is crucial to contemplate the time in which the necessary studies will be carried out to know the extent of the work so that there is a real certainty that it will be done in a reliable manner and without surprises of any kind.
It is also imperative that there is transparency for the citizens, especially in the exact amount for its construction, the time, and its duration,” the expert pointed out.
He remarked that even if it is by direct adjudication, as it happened with the works in this road, it is also imperative that there is transparency for the citizens, especially in the exact amount that will be invested for its construction, the time and its specifications, so that there is a certainty that all the variables were considered.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Rains cause floods and the formation of a “waterfall” in Tekax, Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021).- Although.
-
The ABC to invest in real estate in Mexico
Have you ever wondered what it.
-
Yucatecan girl will represent Mexico in Mini Miss Universe edition 2021 in Colombia
The beauty, talent and intelligence of.
-
HIV / AIDS continues with high numbers in the Yucatan Peninsula
Dr. Ligia Vera once again calls.
-
Yucatán registers more cases of the COVID Gamma variant
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021).- Of.
-
Prices increase exponentially at Lucas de Galvez and San Benito markets in Mérida
A kilo of pork is $82,.
-
“Made in Yucatán” is preparing a strategy to market its products internationally
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021).- The.
-
Shipment with 135,300 vaccines against Covid-19 arrives in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021).- The.
-
Senior citizen found dead inside his home in Tizimín, Yucatán
Tizimín, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021).- An.
-
Citizens report ‘Socavón’ (sinkhole) in northern Mérida’s Montebello subdivision
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021).- Residents.
Leave a Comment