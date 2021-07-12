July 12th: is Lawyer’s Day in Mexico

Times Media Mexico (July 12, 2021).- In Mexico, since 1960 the Lawyer’s Day has been celebrated every July 12, according to the presidential decree of Adolfo López Mateos (1958-1964). However, the history of this commemoration dates back almost 500 years, when Mexico was still under Spanish rule. But why was this date chosen?

According to historical documents, on July 12, 1553, the first chair for the teaching of Law was established in the Viceroyalty of New Spain, a chair that was given after the Royal and Pontifical University of Mexico was established in the country on April 25. January 1553.

For this reason, this date was marked as a commemorative date for this profession, and that it was later, in 1960, officially recognized after a request was made by a committee headed by the founder of the Diario de México, Don Federico Bracamontes.

At The Yucatan Times, we recognize the importance of this profession and we are committed to always providing the best information in a timely manner, that could help the legal industry of our country to do a better job in order to benefit the people of Yucatan and the rest of Mexico.

Mexico: Happy Lawyer’s Day!

