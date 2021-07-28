Joey Jordison: Slipknot founding drummer dies aged 46

The former drummer of US heavy metal band Slipknot, Joey Jordison, has died at the age of 46.

In a statement, Jordison’s family said he passed away peacefully in his sleep. They did not reveal his cause of death, but said his passing had left them with “empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow”.

Jordison was one of Slipknot’s original members, founding the band in 1995 along with percussionist Shawn Crahan and bassist Paul Gray. The group released a successful self-titled debut album four years later.

The band went on to sell millions of albums globally, find mainstream US chart success and win a Grammy award.

‘Ferocious and entertaining’

Slipknot is best known for its unique aggressive music style and wearing horror-style masks while performing.

Jordison remained a part of the group until 2013. In later years, he revealed he left after being diagnosed with transverse myelitis, a form of multiple sclerosis.

Corey Taylor, Slipknot’s lead vocalist, posted black images to his social media accounts after news of his death broke, as did Crahan.

Writing on Facebook, Metallica added “RIP brother”, while another US rock band Papa Roach tweeted: “Love you brother”.

Shit. RIP to the brother Joey Jordison. Love you brother. — Papa Roach (@paparoach) July 27, 2021

Born Nathan Jonas Jordison in 1975 in Des Moines, Iowa, Jordison said he was given his first drum kit by his parents at age eight.

He grew up playing music and eventually joined a project named the Pale Ones in 1995, which would eventually become Slipknot.

Jordison formed and found success with other bands, including Murderdolls, and later performed with other well-known acts like Metallica, Korn and Rob Zombie.

Jordison (seen in white mask bottom right) wore the number one while in the band. Photo: (Getty images)

His death comes just over a decade after that of fellow founding member Paul Gray, who died of a drug overdose in 2010.

Fans and fellow musicians paid tribute on social media following news of Jordison’s death.

Serj Tankian, from System of a Down, described him as an “amazing drummer and a fantastic guy”.

Meat Heafy, frontman of Orlando heavy metal band Trivium noted how the late drummer “changed the face of heavy music on the planet as we know it.”

Rest In Peace to a legend of the music world. Joey’s contributions to music changed the face of heavy music on the planet as we know it.



This was a true honor to stand alongside 3 people who helped form me as a musician – as a peer, for roadrunner United. pic.twitter.com/2K0NXcXFKl — Matthew kiichichaos Heafy (@matthewkheafy) July 27, 2021

His bandmate, drummer Alex Bent, said he was lost for words at the news. “To call him an inspiration would be an understatement,” he wrote.

I don’t have words, to call him an inspiration would be an understatement. Countless hours studying every move behind the kit . I owe so much to Joey Jordison and could never imagine being where I am today without his influence. RIP pic.twitter.com/BAnLHW9Re2 — Alex Bent (@AlexBentDrums) July 27, 2021

“An absolute legend who changed the game not only for drums, but metal music as a whole,” added popular metal YouTuber Nik Nocturnal

R.I.P Joey Jordison, an absolute legend who changed the game not only for drums, but metal music as a whole. — Nik Nocturnal (@NikNocturnal) July 27, 2021

Singer-songwriter Frank Turner called Jordison an “incredible musician”.

Very sad to hear about Joey Jordison. Never crossed paths but he was an incredible musician. 46 is no age. RIP. — Frank Turner (@frankturner) July 27, 2021

Source: BBC

