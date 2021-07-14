Investment possibilities open for Mahahual, Quintana Roo

The community of Mahahual, Quintana Roo, will have new possibilities for public and private investment for its orderly and sustainable development.

This was announced on Wednesday, July 7th, by the mayor of Othón P. Blanco, Otoniel Segovia, who reported that the Urban Development Program of the Population Center was decreed in the official newspaper.

Segovia talked about the creation of commercial and housing infrastructure services for the town, in order to boost tourism in its territory mainly without harming the environment of the region.

The Urban Development Program of the Mahahual Population Center was developed in coordination with the Secretariat for Sustainable Urban Territorial Development (Sedetus) in accordance with the Local Ecological Planning Program (POEL) 2015.

The objective will be to regulate and induce the use of land and productive activities, to achieve the protection of the environment and the preservation, conservation, and sustainable use of Mahahual’s natural resources.

In 2015, the Local Ecological Ordinance Program (POEL) of Othón P. Blanco came into force, where an increase in the area was established that must be planned, regulated, and ordered by the urban development program of Mahahual.

Mahahual is a developing tourist center with a population of 2,636 inhabitants and is located 67 kilometers from the city of Chetumal. It also has the largest public beach in the Yucatan Peninsula, with more than one thousand meters of white sand and calm waters available to all visitors.

The town was reborn in 2007 after the damage caused by Hurricane Dean that wiped out 80 percent of its territory, it is currently an emerging attention center for tourists thanks to its natural attractions the Banco Chinchorro, the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve, and the reefs of Xcalak.

Source: El Heraldo de México

