INAH finds archaeological remains of two temples lost in the caste war in Pisté, Yucatán

Pisté, Yucatan; (July 29, 2021).- The National Institute of Anthropology and History in the state of Yucatan, reports the archaeological finding of foundations related to the temple of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception and the military detachment of Pisté, which disappeared at the end of the Caste War also known as the Mayan Social War at the end of the 19th century, which are very close to the Archaeological Zone of Chichén Itzá.

The archaeological works in the rescue mode are in charge of the Archaeologists José Francisco J. Osorio León and Francisco Pérez Ruiz of the Archeology Section of the INAH Yucatán Center, and stand out for being a series of foundations related to two unknown buildings in the Piste town: the 17th-century parish temple and the military detachment of the town dating from the 19th century, both constructions disappeared during the Caste War.

In the case of the foundations of the parochial temple, these had already been reported in 2010, but the excavations had not been completed until now, and archaeological evidence has been found consisting of walls, buttresses, colonial burials, tombstones. and pre-Hispanic elements associated with the construction of a larger temple made by the Franciscans in 1619 under the invocation of San Juan Bautista, but later in 1754, it was dedicated to the Immaculate Conception by Fray Miguel Leal de las Alas, however, the building was abandoned the Chaste War.

The disappeared temple served as a reference for the rebuilding of a new religious building that we know today, but with the status of a chapel, which was blessed on March 12, 1908, by Martín Tritschler y Córdova, Archbishop of Yucatán.

Another of the archaeological finds are the foundations of the Pisté military detachment, built adjacent to the chapel and within the original atrium of the religious complex at the dawn of the 19th century, to be used as a military control center during the Mayan Social War that lasted from 1847 to 1901, which affected the indigenous population of Yucatán.

The Archaeologists José Francisco J. Osorio León and Francisco Pérez Ruiz of the Archeology Section of the INAH Yucatán Center, agree that the findings are of great historical importance and that in the case of the foundations found in the military construction settled in the Temple of Pisté, this founding was registered in their annotations by the first visitors and pioneers of archeology in Chichén Itzá, who carried out their explorations under the protection of this small military detachment since Pisté was the gateway to the site.

Some of these explorers registered images of this building through the lens of their daguerreotypes, and these images are now resurfacing, showing us one of the oldest churches in Mexico documented so far, thanks to them there is currently a collection of interesting photographic images of the area that is now under excavations.

For his part, the Anthropologist Eduardo López Calzada, Director of the INAH Yucatán Center, reported that these archaeological works are being carried out by the INAH archaeologists, in order to recover the cultural material found in the current square of the town of Pisté belonging to the municipality of Tinúm, so that they are not affected in the public works of urban improvement and that the data released so far, will allow the researchers to rewrite the history of the community and its relationship with a little-known past on the struggle of the indigenous people, for the recognition of their rights.

The town of Pisté is one of few populations in Yucatán, which were described and photographed by foreign hikers in the 19th century, such as Desidere Charnay in 1860; Le Plongeon in 1875 and Mousley in 1889 which gives an account of the cultural importance of the site, which is duly registered in the Archaeological Atlas of the State of Yucatán under the identification number 33111 and registered in the Public Registry of Monuments and Archaeological Zones.

