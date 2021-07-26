In Yucatán, injuries in traffic accidents increase by 150%

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 26, 2021).- The increase in mobility in Yucatán has caused a rise of about 150 percent in the number of people injured in traffic accidents, to the extent that the figure has already exceeded the total for 2020, revealed the federal Ministry of Health.

Just in the last two weeks, 102 people were hospitalized, that is, one every three hours, as a result of injuries suffered in traffic accidents.

During the temporary interruption of school, work, and recreational activity, as well as mobility in public space, established in the presence of Covid-19, the number of traffic accidents decreased, and therefore, injuries and deaths.

With the gradual increase in mobility, traffic events and the consequences they generate were also on the rise.

Nationwide in 2020, there were 92,130 injured in “Transport accident in motor vehicles”, with a decrease of 32.9 percent, since in 2019 there were 135,818 hospitalizations.

In the case of Yucatán, the decrease was 14.3 percent, going from 868 injured to 744, the second-lowest figure from 2010 to date.

So far, the country has already registered 58,435 injuries, with a growth of 20.1 percent compared to the same period in 2020, when the accumulated number was 48, 664 cases.

The states that make up the Yucatan Peninsula are among the 10 states with the lowest incidence, although in all three there was an increase in the number of cases, compared to the previous year.

In Yucatan, there are 854 injured, with an increase of 144 percent over the same period last year, when the sum was 350 hospitalized.

The total for 2020 has even been exceeded, which was 744 admitted to state clinics and hospitals, as well as the figure for 2018, which was 674 cases.

Given this rise, the 868 incidents registered in 2019 will be easily exceeded before the end of this year.

From 2012 to date, the record is in 2015, with a record of six thousand six people injured.

Quintana Roo is in 23rd place in the national table, with 944 injured, 1.62 percent of the total registered in the country, Yucatan is in 24th position, 1.46 percent, and Campeche is in place 28, with 565 injured, 0.97 percent.

Regarding gender, at the national level, there are 35,477 men (60.7 percent), and 22,958 women (39.3 percent), while in Yucatan there were 575 men, 67.3 percent, and 279 women, 32.7 percent.

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







