In Yucatán, 80% of those who died from Covid in the first 2 weeks of July were not vaccinated

With vaccination the fatality rate has been reduced by 32% so far

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (July 16, 2021).- Most of those infected and deceased by coronavirus are people who have not been vaccinated, warned the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY).

In contrast, the indicators show that vaccination has reduced severe disease in the entire general population, particularly in older adults.

Hence the importance that Yucatecans respond to the call and go to be vaccinated to put a stop to the pandemic.

Importance of vaccination

With figures registered in the first two weeks of July 2021, it is observed that, of 3,638 positive cases, 85% of them, that is, 3,092, did not have vaccines and of the 234 deaths registered in the same period 80%, that is, 187 cases, were not vaccinated either. These figures demonstrate the importance of vaccination.

As far as is recorded, 20% of the remaining deceased cases corresponded mainly to people with an incomplete vaccination scheme or who had not developed immunity.

So it is relevant to remember that the administration of the vaccine does not mean that people will not acquire the virus and if this happens, they could also spread it since vaccination helps to prevent the disease from developing in a serious way.

Reduction of infections and deaths

If the numbers of infected and deceased in the first two weeks of July of this year are compared with the same period of the previous year, when the Yucatecans had not yet begun to be vaccinated, a reduction in infections and deaths is also evident, which demonstrates the effectiveness of the vaccination strategy currently being implemented in the State.

As already mentioned, in the first two weeks of July 202o there were 3,638 infections and 234 deaths, while in the first two weeks of July 2021 there were only 2,220 positive cases and 210 deaths.

This indicates that in addition to the decrease in positive cases, deaths were reduced by more than half, thus reducing the fatality rate by 32%.

For patients requiring hospitalization, the average has decreased by – 58% from its all-time high on July 27, 2020.

The greatest percentage of decrease in hospitalizations is found in the groups of people aged 50 to 59 years and 60 years and over, decreasing -77% and -73% respectively.

Let us remember that, in the first weeks of July 2020, 7 out of 10 deaths corresponded to the group of people aged 60 years and over, while in the first two weeks of July 2021 this figure decreased by -43%, and only 4 of every 10 deaths correspond to older adults.

It should be noted that a person is considered to be effectively vaccinated 28 days after having applied the second dose of the vaccine.

Protection against disease, not virus

A vaccinated person is protected against the disease, but not against the virus.

This means that a fully vaccinated person, 28 days after the application of the second dose, can become infected and infect others, but the vaccine reduces the risk of developing the disease in a more serious and life-threatening way.

It is important to remember that the pandemic is not over and it is important to continue with prevention measures in order to protect everyone, including groups of the population that have not yet been vaccinated.

Source: Sipse

