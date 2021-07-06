In Yucatán, 21.3 percent of users suffered cyberbullying

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 06, 2020).- 21. 3 percent of Internet users in Yucatán, aged 12 and over, experienced a situation of cyberbullying between October 2019 and November 2020, according to data from the Module on Cyberbullying (Mociba) 2020, from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), according to the announcement made on July 5.

The study says that 21.5 percent of the state’s male users confirmed having faced some type of cyberbullying and 21.2 percent of the women as well. Most of the respondents in this study received some type of sexual innuendo and provocations from acquaintances or strangers; they were contacted through false accounts and received criticism for their physical or social appearance. The youngest population was the most vulnerable to this problem.

From October 5 to November 27, 2020, the Mociba was raised, whose objective is to generate statistical information to know the prevalence of cyberbullying among people 12 years of age and over (Internet users on any device), the type of cyberbullying situation lived and its characteristics.

The Mociba 2020 presents results that show the prevalence of cyberbullying during the 12 months prior to its lifting and characterizes the population that has experienced it through the different declared situations.

The most frequent cyberbullying situation experienced by women in Yucatán were sexual insinuations or proposals, at 42.9 percent; in 33.4 percent of the cases, they were contacted using false identities. 54 percent of these users identified a man as their cyberbully.

While in the case of men, contact through false identities was in 47.7 percent of the cases; 46.4 percent of them received offensive messages. 57.8 percent identified another man as their cyberbully.

The survey also documented that 45.9% of the Yucatecan men who suffered from cyberbullying were unaware of their aggressors; 28. 9% stated that they did know the person who contacted them for this purpose.

The Mociba also revealed that 67 percent of the women received criticism for their appearance or social class by known aggressors and 69 percent provocations to react negatively by known aggressors.

In addition, it determined that 35.5 percent of the men who experienced a cyberbullying situation were between 12 and 19 years old; and 28.8 percent between 20 and 29 years old; while in women, 28. 3 percent were between 12 and 19 years old; and 31.1 percent between 20 to 29 years old.

