In Campeche, there is concern about the circulation of counterfeit bills

CAMPECHE, (July 31, 2021) .- At least three owners of grocery stores in the state of Campeche, have been victims of fraud due to the circulation of counterfeit bills with denominations of 200 and 500 pesos.
Those affected are making a call to merchants and citizens to be alert and train employees to detect a counterfeit bill, in order to be aware and to be able to authenticate the paper money because it is a severe blow to the economy of the local businesses.
In 2020, the Bank of Mexico detected 105.7 million pesos in counterfeit banknotes, which represented a decrease of 3.9 million in relation to the 2019 result.
According to data from the central bank, last year the most forged bill was the 500 peso bill since they detected 158,421 apocryphal pieces in the market.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatán will represent Mexico at the Venice Architecture Biennale
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 31, 2021).- A.
-
Mexican Softball players apologize: “We had no intention of disrespecting our country”
MEXICO, (July 31, 2021).- Several players of the.
-
Cancun Red Cross serves more than 20 COVID-19 patients a day, mostly young
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (July 31, 2021).-.
-
The abandonment of senior citizens in Yucatán during the pandemic is evident, expert says
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 31, 2021).- The.
-
Mérida City Council firm in the fight against the effects of climate change
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 31, 2021) .-.
-
State police seize drugs during a search operation in southern Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 31, 2021).- As.
-
‘Queso de Bola’ Fair coming to Mérida August 14th and 15th
MÉRIDA, Yuc., (July 30, 2021) .-.
-
Octopus season, light of hope for the fishermen of Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 30, 2021).- The.
-
Sentimental couple of German citizen is arrested for alleged femicide
QUINTANA ROO, (July 30, 2021).- A.
-
New Software Catches Politicians When They Are Wasting Time On Their Phones During Session
A digital artist created the software,.
Leave a Comment