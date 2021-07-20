HIV / AIDS continues with high numbers in the Yucatan Peninsula

Dr. Ligia Vera once again calls for awareness about HIV / AIDS.

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021) .- Authority on the subject, Ligia Vera Gamboa, a researcher at the “Dr. Hideyo Noguchi” from UADY, points out the ravages of the HIV / AIDS epidemic in the Yucatan Peninsula: it is the most affected region in the country.

“In the most recent report from Censida (National Center for the Prevention and Control of HIV and AIDS), Campeche, Quintana Roo, and Yucatán are located, in that order, in the first three places in cases of AIDS ”, she emphasizes.

“And when we talk about HIV, virus infections (when the AIDS phase has not entered), this changes: Quintana Roo is in the first place, Campeche in second and Veracruz in third. Yucatán is fifth”.

What is striking, is that cases are being detected late in the Yucatan Peninsula. “That is why any effort to detect infection early is important,” Dr. Vera emphasized.

“The latest reports continue to tell us that only one in three infected people in this country, not to mention Latin America, knows they have the virus,” she points out. “Therefore, to the extent that we can make an early detection, a more appropriate treatment can be given to the infected person and this will allow a better quality of life.”

Regarding the increasing cases in older adults, Dr. Vera Gamboa says that it is undeniable that it is the most affected population and this is reflected in the statistics: “When we looked at the epidemiological tables by age, we can tell that the elderly (over 60) are a population that is now attracting our attention”.

She points out that there are no prevention campaigns directed at this sector (the elderly) due to the stereotypes that make people believe that individuals over 60 years old no longer have a sexual life, which is false.

The researcher of the “Hideyo Noguchi” of the UADY says that it is important that any person who considers that they have had a risky sexual practice carries out the detection test.

