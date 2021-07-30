Heat and scattered rains in Yucatán this Friday, July 30th

More rain is expected over the weekend
Mérida, Yucatán.- The weather in Yucatán this Friday, July 30, will be hot and rainy due to a trough, which will extend over the Yucatán Peninsula.
There will be partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with a high probability of heavy showers in the northeast, center, and south of Yucatan.
Temperatures will be hot to very hot during the day and warm at night due to scattered rains evaporating into “Bochorno” during the day.
Maximum temperatures will no longer reach 40 degrees Celsius, as in recent days, but will be very high, i.e., 33 to 38 degrees Celsius for Yucatan. For Merida, minimum temperatures will be around 32 to 35 degrees.
There will be an east-southeast wind, changing to the north-northeast at 20 to 30 km/h and gusts of 50 km/h in coastal areas.
This weekend, scattered rains will continue, especially in the afternoon and evening, due to the passing of tropical wave 18, a vortex at upper levels in combination with a trough.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Sentimental couple of German citizen is arrested for alleged femicide
QUINTANA ROO, (July 30, 2021).- A.
-
New Software Catches Politicians When They Are Wasting Time On Their Phones During Session
A digital artist created the software,.
-
After 4 months, Xcaret Group refuses to provide information on the death of 13-year-old Leo
Chetumal, Quintana Roo, (July 30, 2021).
-
Renowned Yucatecan journalist Enrique Vidal, dies at 81
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 30, 2021).- This.
-
Mexico and Central America on alert for African swine fever outbreak
The International Organization for Agricultural Health warned.
-
According to INEGI, Covid-19 is the second cause of death in Yucatan and Campeche
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 30, 2021) .-.
-
Up to 65 years in prison in Yucatán for the crime of femicide
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 30, 2021) .-.
-
The Tren Maya station in Playa del Carmen finds home on the corner of Avenida 38 and Federal Highway
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, MX.- The Fondo.
-
Revolutionary student front insists on not returning to face-to-face classes
Mérida, Yucatán.- Students threatened to close.
-
First virtual festival dedicated to cats and their caretakers in Yucatan to take place August 7
The virtual event will be held.
Leave a Comment