Heat and scattered rains in Yucatán this Friday, July 30th

More rain is expected over the weekend

Mérida, Yucatán.- The weather in Yucatán this Friday, July 30, will be hot and rainy due to a trough, which will extend over the Yucatán Peninsula.

There will be partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with a high probability of heavy showers in the northeast, center, and south of Yucatan.

Temperatures will be hot to very hot during the day and warm at night due to scattered rains evaporating into “Bochorno” during the day.

Maximum temperatures will no longer reach 40 degrees Celsius, as in recent days, but will be very high, i.e., 33 to 38 degrees Celsius for Yucatan. For Merida, minimum temperatures will be around 32 to 35 degrees.

There will be an east-southeast wind, changing to the north-northeast at 20 to 30 km/h and gusts of 50 km/h in coastal areas.

This weekend, scattered rains will continue, especially in the afternoon and evening, due to the passing of tropical wave 18, a vortex at upper levels in combination with a trough.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments