Hana Polynesian Grill, the latest culinary experience at the Marriott Cancun Resort

If first impressions are truly everything, then Marriott Cancun Resort wants guests to expect big things at all times. Upon entering the recently renovated lobby, travelers are challenged not to gasp at the size and majesty of the new design and palatial vibes. A person could scream at the top of their lungs and people on the other end might not even hear it over the music of the modern pop videos playing on multiple large screens and the general resort hustle and bustle in the coffee shop and at the GreatRoom bar.© Provided by Islands Like the pool, amenities, and beach, the culinary offerings at Marriott Cancun Resort are among the best in the city.

However, that’s not to say we encourage screaming in hotels. Some of us are trying to have the vacation of a lifetime.

And even when the overall vision for this sprawling lobby is incomplete, this resort manages to expand our expectations, boost the hype, and cultivate the idea that a name we already expect the best from can somehow be so much better. Enter this lobby today and among the aforementioned treats and amenities, you’ll be greeted by a massive wall advertisement for the best that’s yet to come—Hana Polynesian Grill.

With an expected opening in December, Hana will eventually offer yet another unique dining option that is highlighted by not only an exceptional menu, but also a very creative culinary team. I had the pleasure of sampling the menu with an in-depth wine pairing on my recent visit to Marriott Cancun Resort, and it was evident from the first course how much pride Executive Chef Israel Cetina and his squad put into their craft.

Exploring the Menu © Provided by Islands Szechuan ribs and pineapple upside down might not seem like appropriate dishes for a Cancun resort, but guests will be thankful for this aberration.

Every resort should showcase variety in its on-site dining options, but Marriott Cancun Resort excels in developing options not just across the property, but in each restaurant. Anyone who prefers surf to turf, or vice versa, will be pleased with Hana’s distinct recipe selections; however, my experience was, more accurately, surf to turf.

The evening’s five-course masterpiece began with an ahi tuna salad, which featured the yellowtail marinated in soy sauce and lilikoi, a powerful flavor concoction I would have never imagined enjoying in Cancun. I was also fortunate enough to enjoy the same salad with watermelon substituted for the tuna, and I never imagined that kind of creativity with my favorite fruit.







