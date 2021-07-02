Hairless pigs from Tizimín considered a gastronomic delicacy

TIZIMÍN, YUC., (July 02, 2021).- A farmer from Tizimín has captivated the most demanding palates with a dish that is already becoming one of the people’s favorites for its delicacy: hairless pigs or Indian pigs are gaining ground in Yucatecan cuisine.

Jose Cruz Mena, better known as Chepo Mena, started this business in the wake of the pandemic. At first, he sold Indian pigs or hairless pigs standing or by carcass, but due to the pandemic, the commercialization of this meat was affected, and Chepo Mena found it necessary to find an alternative to sell his product.

His ingenuity led him to use an oven called “Chinese Box”, where, applying his knowledge in the kitchen, he managed to bake a hairless pig in less time. The normal time was six hours, now he manages to cook a pig in three hours and thus doubled his production of Cochinita Pibil.

“The hairless pig baked in a Chinese box has a peculiar flavor, our grandparents compare it to the best of the kitchen but the best part is the way we raise these animals in the patios at home.

Photo: (Yucatán ahora)

In addition, José Mená himself created his sauces called “Salsa de Tierra”, which is a mixture of spicy, garlic, onion, and other secret ingredients that make it special. This sauce acquires a dark color, which is why it is nicknamed “Salsa de Tierra”.

Creativity, ingenuity, and his talent in the kitchen helped José Mena make the hairless pig known in the eastern part of the state, now he is marketing it even in the neighboring state of Quintana Roo and in the Yucatecan capital. The price of this dish varies depending on the kilograms of the pig, each animal weighs between 10 and 15 kg.

Photo: (Yucatán ahora)

José Mena reiterated how healthy this type of meat is. The Indian or hairless pigs that he cooks feed on plants and natural foods that are in the field, unlike the industrial farm pigs that are fattened with other products that include chemicals.

This is a sign of perseverance and positive attitude to prevail over situations such as the pandemic.

If you want to try this dish that is becoming the favorite of the most demanding palates, call 986 8663 293, Chepo Mena will gladly assist you.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments