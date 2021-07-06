Hailstorm leaves one dead due to hypothermia in Atizapán de Zaragoza

The unit remained under the bridge from Tlalnepantla to Mario Colín; authorities rescued three other people.
STATE OF MEXICO, (July 06, 2021).- A 40-year-old man died of hypothermia after his vehicle was trapped after the rains and hailstorms that affected Tlalnepantla on Monday, July 5th.
The unit remained under the bridge from Tlalnepantla to Mario Colín. Elements of Civil Protection and firefighters from Tlalnepantla arrived at the place, as well as members of the General Public Security Police Station and the Municipal Civil Protection Coordination.
According to the Twitter account @ApoyoVial, ” authorities worked for three hours to rescue three other people from their vehicles after the storm that hit the area.”
The rain with hail that began to fall at 6:00 p.m., affected the municipalities of Atizapán de Zaragoza, Naucalpan, Zumpango, and Tlalnepantla, in the latter, the hail reached a level of 80 centimeters below the slope of Santa Mónica, being trapped four vehicles.
Fallece una persona por hipotermia en el bajo puente de #Tlalnepantla hacía Mario Colín. Autoridades trabajaron por 3hr para rescatar otras 3 personas de sus vehículos después de la tormenta que azotó la zona.— AVIcars de Infotraffic (@ApoyoVial) July 6, 2021
⛈🌊 pic.twitter.com/pGImVX9LzJ
Source: Excelsior
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Sisal locals reject the “Magic Town” distinction
YUCATÁN, (July 06, 2021).- In the.
-
US Latino journalist Jorge Ramos confronts Lopez Obrador on violent crime rates
AMLO and United States-based Mexican journalist.
-
In Yucatán, 21.3 percent of users suffered cyberbullying
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 06, 2020).- 21..
-
People between 18 and 29 years old can now register to be vaccinated against coronavirus
The registry is open to all.
-
Guns N ‘Roses to perform in Mérida on October 9th
It will be next October 9.
-
Rains are expected in Yucatán for this Tuesday, July 6th
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (July 06, 2021).- This Tuesday,.
-
AMLO mentions six possible presidential successors for 2024
The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel.
-
Amber alert for a 14-year-old boy missing since July 2 in Kanasín
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (July 06, 2021).- Through.
-
AMLO administration will raffle house that belonged to “El Chapo”
A house from which drug lord.
-
Mexican government says lightning storm ignited gas leak in Gulf
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s state-owned.
Leave a Comment