Hailstorm leaves one dead due to hypothermia in Atizapán de Zaragoza

STATE OF MEXICO, (July 06, 2021).- A 40-year-old man died of hypothermia after his vehicle was trapped after the rains and hailstorms that affected Tlalnepantla on Monday, July 5th.

The unit remained under the bridge from Tlalnepantla to Mario Colín. Elements of Civil Protection and firefighters from Tlalnepantla arrived at the place, as well as members of the General Public Security Police Station and the Municipal Civil Protection Coordination.

According to the Twitter account @ApoyoVial, ” authorities worked for three hours to rescue three other people from their vehicles after the storm that hit the area.”

The rain with hail that began to fall at 6:00 p.m., affected the municipalities of Atizapán de Zaragoza, Naucalpan, Zumpango, and Tlalnepantla, in the latter, the hail reached a level of 80 centimeters below the slope of Santa Mónica, being trapped four vehicles.

