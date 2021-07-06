Guns N ‘Roses to perform in Mérida on October 9th

It will be next October 9 that the band will perform on the esplanade of the Xmatkuil Fair Grounds.
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 06, 2021).- Guns N ‘Roses, the mythical American rock and roll band will return to Mexico more than a year after its most recent presentation in the country: the Vive Latino 2020 festival, after which the massive concerts practically stopped due to the pandemic.
On this occasion, the music of Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan will land on October 9 on the esplanade of the Xmatkuil Fair, in Mérida, Yucatán, which has already been confirmed on the band’s official website.
Accompanied by the economic reactivation and face-to-face activities after the health crisis, the natives of Los Angeles, California, decided to resume their unfinished tour of Central America and Europe.
Since 1985, the band led by Slash, Duff, and Axl Rose has conquered hearts worldwide with songs like “Sweet Child O ‘Mine”, “November Rain” or “Patience” and, of course, these will not be omitted in the setlist that offers the band to the Mexican public.
Tickets for said event will be on sale through the page www.ticketred.com.mx as of July 9; however, two days prior a special fan pre-sale will open.
Although it was rumored that the group was planning a new record material, the truth is that this has not yet materialized, at least that is how Slash has mentioned it in interviews with digital media.
During the confinement, Guns put on sale several t-shirts with the legend “Live N ‘Let Die with COVID 45”, as a protest for the actions taken by the former government President Donald Trump in the face of the coronavirus.
Late last year they published the children’s book Sweet Child O ‘Mine, in collaboration with writer James Patterson and illustrator Jennifer Zivion; it is currently for sale.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
