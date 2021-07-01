Guanabana leaves and their powerful effect against cancer

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 01, 2021).- This fruit is one of the most appreciated by our palate, especially when the heat is very intense and we can appease it with a delicious sorbet. But apart from the pulp, it turns out that the guanabana leaves have important medicinal properties. We are not sure where it came from, but it is considered native to South America. It is found throughout tropical America and the Caribbean. Widely sown and naturalized in the tropics of America and West Africa. It extends from Mexico to Brazil and the Antilles.

Of the active compounds that make up the guanabana leaves, most of them have curative properties with effects, against cancer, antidiabetic, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antioxidant, hepatoprotective, and gastroprotective that have been tested in vitro in different tests carried out.

Guanabana, especially its leaves, seeds, and rind, contains a substance called acetogenin. When tested in the laboratory, this substance has been shown to eliminate or reduce (with variable results) cells of certain specific types of breast, lung, pancreas, prostate, and liver cancer.

Specialists maintain that acetogenins, present in the guanabana -concentrated mainly in the leaves-, are derivatives of the long chain of fatty acids that have a direct action on cancer cells, which they selectively destroy, without damaging healthy cells and tissues, in addition to raising the immune system.

Recent studies have shown that the consumption of the guanabana leaf produces a significant decrease in blood levels of glucose, triglycerides, cholesterol, and a considerable reduction in body weight.

Guanabana also improves the intestinal flora, the immune system, raises the defenses, helps eliminate toxins, and prevents the aging of the organs and the skin.

The leaves are allied for blood circulation, as it has vasodilatory properties. They are used as painkillers that help relaxation, so it is very good for falling asleep. The practical way to consume them is in capsules, one in the morning and one at night.

