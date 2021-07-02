Governor Vila Dosal supervises the ‘Ecos de Uxmal’ light and sound show

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 02, 2021).- The vestiges of the Maya ancestors come to life through the light and sound show Ecos de Uxmal, an unrivaled project that Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal witnessed this Thursday, July 1st, in the archaeological zone of the same name together with the Secretary of Tourism of the Federal Government (Sectur), Miguel Torruco Marqués and the director of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), Diego Prieto Hernández.
In the company of the Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili, Vila Dosal observed the video and the lights that were projected on the different buildings of this ancient Maya city, which tells the story of the splendor of this important pre-Hispanic settlement.
Before the start of the tour, the general director of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), Diego Prieto Hernández, in the presence of the head of the State Tourism Development Secretariat (Sefotur) Michelle Fridman Hirsch and the director of the National Fund for Tourism Promotion (Fonatur), Rogelio Jiménez Pons, presented Vila Dosal with the “Regional Development Program for the Puuc Route in Yucatán”, which includes the studies carried out in this area for the realization of the Maya Train project.
During the tour, the Governor, Torruco Marqués and Prieto Hernández visited the buildings of the Temple of the Adivino, La Columna, the Ball Court, and the Quadrangle of the Nuns, where the new light and sound show is projected, accompanied by representatives of the tourism industry of Yucatan.
Source: La Jornada Maya
