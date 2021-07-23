Governor-elect of Campeche Layda Sansores meets with Mauricio Vila

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 23, 2021) .- Yucatan Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal met with the governor-elect of Campeche, Layda Sansores San Román.

In her social networks, the Campeche governor-elect who is a member of AMLO’s MORENA political party shared a photo with the Yucatecan governor accompanied by a brief text.

I met with the governor of # Yucatán, Mauricio Vila, with whom I feel great empathy ”.

She added that during the meeting they agreed to continue working in favor of both states.

“We agree to continue twinning our states and to work in coordination on issues of mutual interest,” she concluded.

Layda Elena Sansores San Román, is 75 years old, she is a veteran Mexican politician affiliated with the National Regeneration Movement. She currently serves as the mayor of Álvaro Obregón, one of municipalities of Mexico City.

She served as a senator of the LXII Legislature of the Mexican Congress representing Campeche. She also served as senator during the LVI and LVII legislatures and as deputy of the Chamber of Representatives during the LV, and LX legislatures.

