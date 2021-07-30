Goodbye ‘home office’; return to the workplace is imminent after vaccination

According to the Ministry of Health, since the vaccinated person no longer represents a risk, he/she can return to their workplace.
Mérida, Yucatán.- In Yucatan, the vaccination of people of different age ranges is advancing and those who have already received two doses of the anti-Covid vaccine may now return to their workplace, according to the new pandemic management norms.
The Federal Health Secretariat published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) new criteria regarding the population considered vulnerable to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
The agreement published in the DOF states that “persons who have been vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus two weeks after the application of the last dose will not be considered within the population in a situation of vulnerability for contracting this serious priority disease”.
Therefore, a person with a complete vaccination schedule has a lower risk of infection in the workplace.
What does the official document say?
The agreement published in the DOF delimits, through the Ministry of Health, the risk of a person contracting Covid and requiring priority medical attention.
The modifications are aligned with the new parameters decided by the federal agency for the Epidemiological Traffic Light, in which the opening of activities is privileged.
The criteria for determining that those vaccinated can now return to work is a consequence of the progress of vaccination at the national level, detailed the Ministry of Health.
