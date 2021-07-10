Former wife of “Chicharito”, sued and accused the footballer of ‘absent father’

Sarah Kohan, accused Mexican soccer superstar and celebrity “Chicharito” Hernández of unprotecting his children and demanded monetary compensation.
Mexico Cuty, (July 10, 2021).- Although Javier “Chicharito” Hernández lives his best moment in terms of numbers since he arrived in the United States Major League Soccer (MLS), his personal life does not seem to be that good, now that his ex-wife and mother of his two children, Sarah Kohan, is pointing out that he is an absent father for their babies since the separation of both.
According to local media, in the current divorce lawsuit of the couple, Kohan would have pointed out the Mexican soccer player is not paying much attention to his children, for which she is demanding around $ 100,000 USD per month (1,997,361 Mexican pesos approximately) as a maintenance fee.
In addition, the ex-partner of the Los Angeles Galaxy striker also accused him of unprotecting his children, since where she and the babies are living, they have a pool for their development, however, Hernández has refused to place protection around it for their children safety.
In the lawsuit, Sarah Kohan added that the Mexican soccer player earns just over $ 8 million US dollars annually.
“Chicharito” has a contract of eight million dollars a year in the MLS, so in theory, any judge should approve the petition of the woman, who apparently is still legally the wife of Hernandez, as the divorce is not legally completed yet.
So far, “Chicharito” Hernández has not given his version of the events and has limited himself to informing on his social networks that he suffered an injury that will prevent him from participating in the Galaxy’s next game against FC Dallas.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
