Fonatur offers Pisté Ejidatarios 4.6 million pesos for 8.6 hectares, they reject the offer

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 12, 2021).- The National Tourism Promotion Fund (Fonatur) proposes to pay 4.6 million pesos for a total of 8.6 hectares of land located in the town of Pisté where the government plans to build a parking lot that would be part of the Maya Train Project.

However, a group of Ejidatarios from Pisté announced that they will not accept the proposal because they consider that the price is not fair, and they added that the lands are located around the archaeological zone of Chichén Itzá and therefore, have high added value.

The Ejidatarios Enrique Tun Pat, Luis Briceño García, Domingo Mex Un, and Rodolfo Cemé Mex stated that in the most recent assembly held on July 1st, the Ejidatario Carlos Tun Tun told Fonatur and the authorities who were in the act that they had a cost that ranges between 30 and 40 million pesos.

They added that the Pisté ejido is made up of a total of 599 people, so they estimated that by selling the land for 4.6 million pesos, each one would have 7,000 pesos; which would be totally unfair.

On this issue, the legal advisor of the group of Ejidatarios, Roger Pardío Villamil, stated that “if there are inconveniences from the Ejidatarios, it is because they talked about prices but Fonatur never told them what the project was about and where those 8.6 hectares are located, because it is believed that these lands include cenotes that the ejido considers exploiting as tourist attractions for the benefit of its members ”.

“In the assembly held on July 1, the Ejidatarios asked Fonatur, the Agrarian Procurator, and Sedatu to convene a new meeting, which has not been held yet.”

Pardío Villamil added that if this session is called, it will be important that the federal authorities present the project, the exact location, and the site where the aforementioned 8.6 hectares are located.

“The Pisté ejido shows its surprise at the concealment of the project and the 8.6 hectares of land that Fonatur intends to acquire; We want there to be transparency in these processes, the Ejidatarios look favorably on the Maya Train project because it will bring benefits in the short and long term, but they want to ‘cheat’ us by not giving full knowledge of the project and the place where they intend to acquire these lands ”, declared Pardío Villamil.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments