Flags are installed along the Yucatecan coast due to the presence of marine rocks

YUCATÁN, (July 12, 2021).- In order to safeguard the safety of bathers and crew members of pleasure boats, the Government of Yucatan installed 17 flags along the Yucatan coast to indicate the location of marine rocks.
This action is carried out for the second time and seeks on the one hand to avoid an accident where a jet ski or boat can hit bathers who are carrying our recreational activities, such as snorkeling; and on the other hand, to prevent vessels from colliding with those rocks or reefs, which would bring serious ecological consequences to marine ecosystems.
Similarly, it was reported that for the first time and in order to provide protection to bathers on these beaches and limit the navigation of boats and jet skis, a system of buoys will be placed on the Progreso boardwalk.
This will allow pleasure boats to access the beach and restaurants from the sea without compromising the safety of bathers and swimmers in that port, allowing activity and economic reactivation of the area.
Regarding the installation of the buoy system, the state government, explained that this task will take place on Monday 12 and Tuesday 13 of this month.
Likewise, the installation of the flags has been carried out with personnel from the Secretariat of Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture since last Friday and is expected to conclude in the middle of next week, just at the beginning of the summer season.
It is important to note that the location of the marine rocks was carried out by the Secretariat for Sustainable Development, who were in charge of pointing out where these reefs are located and what was the most appropriate way to mark them to avoid ecological damage.
The 17 flags will be placed near the beaches of Chelem, Yucalpetén, Chicxulub, San Miguel, Uaymitún and San Benito, and can be identified because they will have the image of a coastal animal, the number of linear kilometers of the coastal road where they are located and the logos of the State Government.
