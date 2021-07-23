First cruise ship of the year to arrive in Progreso carrying 500 vaccinated passengers

Service providers are informed about preventive measures
Mérida, Yucatán.- Despite the fact that the Covid pandemic continues in Yucatán, this Monday, July 26th, a total of 500 tourists will arrive at the port of Progreso on the Carnival Breeze cruise ship.
This is the first cruise ship this year to arrive in Yucatan from Galveston, Texas, and passengers were required to have Covid vaccination certificates.
In addition, biosecurity measures for the arrival of the vessel have been in place for several days, after more than a year of inactivity, since this touristic activity has been suspended since March 15, 2020, due to the pandemic.
A total of 28 Carnival Cruise ships have been programmed for the Yucatan port. It is expected that 98 thousand cruise ship tourists will arrive in Progreso from July to December of this year.
The Cruise Committee has already informed masseurs, vendors, artisans, cab drivers, and other service providers of the sanitary protocols they must comply with when resuming the attention of the passengers.
According to Datatur data, on average, cruise ship tourists spend 1,470 pesos per person in the few hours of their visit.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
