First case of Delta variant detected in an 8-year-old boy in Campeche

Campeche, Camp., (July 20, 2021).- The Campeche Health Secretariat reported the first case of a child infected with the Delta variant of COVID-19.

The patient is an eight-year-old minor from Ciudad del Carmen, who would have been infected along with a 49-year-old adult with the mutation that originally arose in India, a strain that keeps the scientific community and health authorities concerned about its high rate of contagion.

The head of the Department of Epidemiology of the State Health Secretariat, Miguel Briceño Dzib, reported that the minor is currently at home and has not presented serious symptoms, however, he is under medical supervision and the transmission chains are being investigated.

The official said that four cases of people infected with the Lambda strain, which originated in Peru, were identified. Specifically, the infections were registered in the municipality of Carmen, and those infected are between 44 and 47 years old.

In addition, he pointed out that the strain with the most presence in the state continues to be Gamma, and it has been identified in four municipalities: Campeche, Carmen, Escárcega, and Champotón.

Source: Informador

