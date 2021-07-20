First case of Delta variant detected in an 8-year-old boy in Campeche

Campeche, Camp., (July 20, 2021).- The Campeche Health Secretariat reported the first case of a child infected with the Delta variant of COVID-19.
The patient is an eight-year-old minor from Ciudad del Carmen, who would have been infected along with a 49-year-old adult with the mutation that originally arose in India, a strain that keeps the scientific community and health authorities concerned about its high rate of contagion.
The head of the Department of Epidemiology of the State Health Secretariat, Miguel Briceño Dzib, reported that the minor is currently at home and has not presented serious symptoms, however, he is under medical supervision and the transmission chains are being investigated.
The official said that four cases of people infected with the Lambda strain, which originated in Peru, were identified. Specifically, the infections were registered in the municipality of Carmen, and those infected are between 44 and 47 years old.
In addition, he pointed out that the strain with the most presence in the state continues to be Gamma, and it has been identified in four municipalities: Campeche, Carmen, Escárcega, and Champotón.
Source: Informador
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
28 cruise ships scheduled to arrive in Progreso between July and December
PROGRESO, Yucatan. – The Progreso Port.
-
Rains cause floods and the formation of a “waterfall” in Tekax, Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021).- Although.
-
The ABC to invest in real estate in Mexico
Have you ever wondered what it.
-
Yucatecan girl will represent Mexico in Mini Miss Universe edition 2021 in Colombia
The beauty, talent and intelligence of.
-
HIV / AIDS continues with high numbers in the Yucatan Peninsula
Dr. Ligia Vera once again calls.
-
Yucatán registers more cases of the COVID Gamma variant
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021).- Of.
-
Lack of planning delays reopening of Mérida’s controversial Paso Deprimido
Mérida, Yucatán.- The lack of planning.
-
Prices increase exponentially at Lucas de Galvez and San Benito markets in Mérida
A kilo of pork is $82,.
-
“Made in Yucatán” is preparing a strategy to market its products internationally
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021).- The.
-
Shipment with 135,300 vaccines against Covid-19 arrives in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021).- The.
Leave a Comment