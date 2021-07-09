Fines of more than one million pesos and 3 years in prison for animal abuse in Yucatan

Now the Prosecutor’s Office will be able to carry out investigations through social networks, something that was not contemplated in the legislation before.

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 09, 2021).- The new legislation on animal abuse entered into force in the Official Gazette of Yucatán, and now the authorities will be able to act in flagrante delicto, and the crime will be prosecuted ex officio, for which there will be harsher penalties.

The reforms to the Law for the Protection of State Fauna and the Penal Code regarding attacks on animals were approved by the Legislature on May 26.

Sanctions and penalties against animal abuse

The president of the Environment Commission, representative Harry Rodríguez Botello Fierro (PVEM), reported that, from now on, the authorities are empowered and may act in flagrante delicto, in addition to the fact that this crime is prosecuted ex officio, without there being any complaint in between.

“This is due to the fact that in practice we realized that many times those who witness these acts of animal abuse, out of fear or not wanting to get into a problem with those who carry out this criminal behavior, prefer not to report,” he declared.

New penalties

It reported that the increase in penalties reaches up to 20 thousand UMAs (Units of Measurement and Update) that today are just over 1,790,000 pesos, as well as up to 3 years in prison in case of torture of animals, inflicting pain, or increasing their agony prior to death.

The local legislator explained that Mexico ranks third in the world and first in Latin America in animal abuse.

He stressed that 7 out of 10 specimens in the country suffer violence. And that every year, about 63 thousand animals die from these causes.

Regarding the actions of violence against animals, from highest to lowest incidence are rape, sexual abuse, torture, and violent death.

He estimated that Semarnat receives 4,200 mistreated animals annually, 64% are dogs (rescued from clandestine fights), 18% are cats, and 18% are farm animals.

Surce: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments