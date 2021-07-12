FAT Brands will arrive in Mexico with a 50-store franchise deal

Los Angeles-based FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and seven other restaurant concepts, is headed to Mexico with a 50-store franchise deal in partnership with Red Rombo Group SA de CV, according to a company press release.

The co-branded concept, Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express, will make its debut in Mexico City with three locations slated for the capital city, the first of which is set to open by the end of the year.

The expansion into Mexico marks the 14th international foray for the Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express co-branded model. “The two-in-one concept is quickly becoming the standard for FAT Brands franchisees, with over 70% of Fatburger locations now co-branded with Buffalo’s Express,” FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn said in the press release.

“The Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express model has been well received on an international level with recent growth in Singapore and France,” he added. “We are always looking to continue to expand our footprint throughout the world and are eager to bring our burgers and wings to Mexico and other countries.”

FAT Brands, which owns Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, franchises nearly 700 units worldwide.

FAT Brands is a leading, global, multi-brand, restaurant franchising company that strategically develops, markets, and acquires restaurant concepts worldwide. We currently own the Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouse, and Elevation Burger brands, and franchise over 380 units worldwide.

