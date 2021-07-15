Family of the young man who set himself on fire in downtown Mérida asks for help

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 15, 2021).- Due to suicidal behavior caused by emotional problems, Jorge M.P., 30 years old, fights for his life in the “Benito Juárez” hospital of the IMSS, to which he was transferred after suffering serious burns when he set himself on fire in the center of Mérida.

As we announced, on July 6th, after arguing with his ex-partner in a commercial space in the “Pasaje Yucatán”, on Calle 58 and 67 and 65 del Centro, Jorge M.P. decided to set himself on fire.

Although the paramedics managed to save his life and transfer him to the hospital, since that date Jorge has been hospitalized in serious condition and is not a Social Security beneficiary, so his family will have to pay for all the healings he requires.

Father asks for help for his son

Since this Tuesday 13th, Jorge’s father requested help through social networks to buy a medical device that they request, which has a price of between one thousand and two thousand pesos.

The man explains that he requires an extra long adult tracheostomy tube, number 8 or number 7 with a balloon, which is not available in the hospital.

This device is used to help the patient breathe since there is inflammation, bleeding, exudate, or secretions due to the burns, which make it difficult to use a face mask.

In social networks, Mr. Carlos M. published the following:

“This message is because I am asking for help with a # 8 or # 7 extra long adult tracheostomy tube with a balloon; my son is in the Juárez Hospital in a very serious condition and they told me that they don’t have cannulas like that there ”.

“He has second-degree burns all over his body. I also ask for kindness because due to such a situation I have not been able to work for more than 8 days, which I was serving as a platform food delivery person and we live up to the day of what I earned there daily and they took away the motorcycle on the day of my son’s tragedy even though the vehicle belongs to my wife ”.

“If someone is kind enough to support us, this is the account number: 4152 3133 2322 4589 BBVA. My son does not have social security and we have to personally pay for the hospital bills, and the doctors have told me that his recovery could take months if he lives ”.

Source: Yucatán al instante

