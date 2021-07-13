Families test positive for Covid after vacationing on the beaches of Acapulco and Cancun

Mexican families are traveling to the beach destinations at the beginning of this Summer Vacation Season, and on their return they show symptoms of Covid, then they have to make long lines to get a test.

MEXICO CITY, (July 13, 2021).- After vacationing on the beaches of Acapulco and Cancun, families make long lines to take a Covid test.

At the end of the 2020-2021 school year, the families took advantage of the first week without classes to enjoy the sun, the sand, and the sea, but upon returning to Mexico City they began with Covid symptoms.

Last week after the end of the school year where we lived with very few parents, due to the pandemic, we prepared our bags and went to Acapulco, to the traditional area, there we spent four days, but from Saturday we started with body pain, headache, runny nose and cough.

Today the five of us came to take the test and it turns out that three of us were positive, my husband, my 20-year-old son and I, fortunately my 16 and 15-year-old boys tested negative, but the doctor tells us that possibly we are all contagious. What do you plan to do? Well, we all live in the same house, we are going to look for a doctor to treat us and we put ourselves in God’s hands, ” shared Leonor, who tested positive for Covid-19.

At the Health Center, San Francisco Culhuacán, located in the Coyoacán mayor’s office in México City, the Hernández family arrived with four of its members requesting the covid test. Photo: (Excelsior)

We went to my son’s graduation in Cancun, they organized the graduation party there because here in Mexico City it is not allowed due to the pandemic. However, it turned out worst because all four of us have Covid-19 now, we do not know if we caught it on the plane, in the hotel during the party or on the beach, the fact is that we have covid and returning from the trip we had another meeting, but with the whole family to celebrate and now we have to check if they are infected or not. When did the symptoms start and when was the family reunion? The symptoms began on Friday, the meeting was on Saturday, there were about 30 of us at the family reunion, ” said Laura Martínez, who also tested positive for Covid-19.

The San Francisco Culhuacán Health Center, located on Avenida Escuela Naval Militar at the intersection with Calzada Taxqueña, in the San Francisco Culhuacan neighborhood, applies 50 tests per day from Monday to Friday, at 07:00 AM a long line can be observed outside the Health Center.

The medical staff of this Health Center points out that of the 50 tests applied on day 30 are positive and infections are increasing.

Source: Excelsior

