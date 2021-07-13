Electric carriages will gradually replace horse-pulled Calesas in Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 13, 2021) .- During a meeting in which the secretary of Citizen Participation, Julio Sauma Castillo and directors Eugenia Correa Arce, from the Sustainable Development Unit participated; Eduardo Seijo Solís, from Economic Development; Mario Arturo Romero Escalante, of the Municipal Police and Joaquín Roche Chami, of the Interior, as well as the Secretary-General of the Union of Drivers and Small Owners of Carriages of Yucatán, Eduardo Echeverría and the independent rescuers Miriam López, Susana Munguía, Sugely Mérida, Elsa Arceo, and Anahí Ojeda, various proposals were put forward to improve working conditions and the welfare of the animals that tow the Calesas.

Sauma Castillo explained that among the agreements of this first meeting is to find alternatives, such as the gradual introduction of electric carriages; receive proposals to be analyzed and, where appropriate, be presented to the corresponding authorities to be added to the Animal Protection Law; the formalization of the equine inspection program and the establishment of a permanent dialogue table in which the municipal authority, specialists and civil associations participate.

In his speech, Seijo Solís said that Calesas are part of the range of tourist attractions that the city offers for national and foreign visitors, as well as that it generates an economic benefit for the families who dedicate themselves to this work.

In recent days a previous meeting was held in which the MVZ José Manuel Blanco Molina, head of the Large Species Clinic of the Veterinary Faculty of the Autonomous University of Yucatán (UADY) participated; Roberto Echeverría Ramos, coordinator of the Municipal Animal Control Center (CEMCA) and Alejandro Mendoza Villanueva, legal officer of the Sustainable Development Unit.

In the aforementioned work table, the MVZ. Blanco Molina said that from this link with the carriages a significant advance has been achieved in the physical and health condition of the horses that pull the carriages.

“Up to 6 horses are examined on average per week; Teeth, tongue, hardware, physical condition (height and weight), and general health are regularly checked,” he added.

“As the City Council we will propose a face-to-face inspection plan in order to comply with the established provisions such as having water fountains, respecting working hours in order to avoid hours of high temperatures, monitoring the sites where they are sheltered, sanctions and suspension of work for those who do not respect the new guidelines, among other points, ” said the director of the Sustainable Development Unit.

She added that as a result of this coordination, it has been possible to generate greater awareness in horse owners about the importance of proper animal care to improve their health.

