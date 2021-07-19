Efforts to protect wildlife in Yucatan continue

Sea turtle nesting area under surveillance
During this summer vacation, the third Sunday of the year attracted a large number of diners to the restaurants on the Malecon in the port of Progreso.
A tour showed that the restaurants facing the sea were well occupied, and one of them even set up outdoor tables for the first time on the boardwalk and protected its customers from the sun using large beach umbrellas.
However, the influx of tourists is less than it was before the closing of the Malecon beach area.
The tourist attraction El Corchito, which is near the road distributor at the entrance to the port, on the road to Chicxulub, also registered a good number of visitors because there were many vehicles in the parking lot and on the roadside.
This attraction has catamaran rides on the lagoon, a ride through mangroves on a long wooden dock, bird watching, Coatis (Yucatecan raccoons), and a cenote. There is an entrance fee because it is administered by the Patronato Cultur.
The State Government informs that during the night of Saturday 17th the beach of Progreso’s international boardwalk was once again the scene of the nesting of a hawksbill turtle, which usually comes to the Yucatan coast to lay its eggs.
Likewise, the Progreso City Hall informed that through the Ecological Police and the Tourism Department, in coordination with the Program for the Attention and Rehabilitation of Sea Turtles of the Yucatan Coast (Partmacy), installed five signs in the Chuburna Puerto beach area in order to prevent more vehicles and ATVs from continuing to damage this important natural area for turtle nesting.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Tourist that paid USD$1,000 to stay at Hotel Xcaret was scammed
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (July 19, 2021).-.
-
Fishermen rescue dolphin stranded in San Crisanto (video)
SAN CRISANTO, Sinanché, (July 19, 2021).-.
-
Artisans from Mérida, one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 19, 2021).- In.
-
Municipal Police monitor compliance with COVID-19 protocols in Valladolid, Yucatán
Valladolid, Yucatan; July 19, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
-
Nature and adventure travel in Campeche
The state has a great variety.
-
CFE shut down Izamal’s electricity service on Monday, July 19
A “scheduled” blackout will leave the.
-
Cultural workshops for children will be held in Dzitya this summer
Dzitya, Yucatán, (July 19, 2021).- Through.
-
Merida City Hall promotes responsible pet ownership
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 19, 2021).- Animal.
-
95-year-old crashes his motorcycle on the Tizimín-Río Lagartos highway
Tizimín, Yucatán, (July 19, 2021).- 95-year-old.
-
Cubans in Mérida demand justice for their fellowmen on the island
Mérida, Yucatán.- Hundreds of Cubans living.
Leave a Comment