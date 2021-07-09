Drug seized in Kanasín bakery, there are 4 detainees

Kanasín, Yucatán; July 08, 2021 (ACOM).- After executing a search warrant at a bakery in Kanasín municipality, authorities detained four people and seized marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
Upon receiving the search warrant, agents of the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) and the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) seized the drug in a bakery in the Melchor Ocampo II neighborhood.
With the support of a Canine Unit (K-9), the drug was seized, and made available to a judge, as well as those likely involved in the sale: Eliseo Elías C.L.; Isaac Ezequiel C.L.; Reyes Jonathan C.G., and Edwin Rafael R.C.
Another five individuals were arrested because they tried to prevent police work, for which they were transferred to the public jail to serve an administrative arrest.
Source: Reporteros Hoy
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
