Drug dealer known as ‘La Chucha’ is arrested in western Merida

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 23, 2021) .- Based on an anonymous complaint to 089, denouncing the sale of drugs in a property in the west of Mérida, the State Investigation Police (PEI) in coordination with the Specialized Agency in the Combat drug dealing of the FGE, gathered evidence and integrated the folder with which the Public Ministry requested a search warrant.

The First Control Judge of the First Judicial District of the Accusatory and Oral Criminal Justice System granted the order that was executed at dawn on Thursday, July 22nd.

During the operation, which had the support of the State Police Canine Unit, Andrés Jesús C.B. alias “La Chucha”, 41 years old, was arrested as the probable person responsible for the crime, and marijuana and methamphetamines were seized, which were immediately placed at the disposal of the judicial authority.

Six other individuals, intoxicated with alcohol and narcotics, were arrested on the scene for hindering the work of the agents.

