Drug dealer known as ‘La Chucha’ is arrested in western Merida

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 23, 2021) .- Based on an anonymous complaint to 089, denouncing the sale of drugs in a property in the west of Mérida, the State Investigation Police (PEI) in coordination with the Specialized Agency in the Combat drug dealing of the FGE, gathered evidence and integrated the folder with which the Public Ministry requested a search warrant.
The First Control Judge of the First Judicial District of the Accusatory and Oral Criminal Justice System granted the order that was executed at dawn on Thursday, July 22nd.
During the operation, which had the support of the State Police Canine Unit, Andrés Jesús C.B. alias “La Chucha”, 41 years old, was arrested as the probable person responsible for the crime, and marijuana and methamphetamines were seized, which were immediately placed at the disposal of the judicial authority.
Six other individuals, intoxicated with alcohol and narcotics, were arrested on the scene for hindering the work of the agents.
Source: Yucatan Ahora
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
First cruise ship of the year to arrive in Progreso carrying 500 vaccinated passengers
Service providers are informed about preventive.
-
Mexico preparing shipment of food and medicine bound for Cuba
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico will send.
-
Without a negative COVID-19 test, you cannot enter shops in Quintana Roo
QUINTANA ROO, (July 23, 2021).- Carlos.
-
Police officer killed by alleged criminals in Mérida, Yucatan
MÉRIDA, Yucatan. – A Yucatán state.
-
Dozens of dead turtle hatchlings found next to sargassum mounds in Cozumel
Cozumel, Quintana Roo, (July 23, 2021).-.
-
Campeche citizens are not respecting sanitary measures
Campeche, Camp., (July 23, 2021).- The.
-
Downtown Mérida residents complain about an irregular recycling business
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 23, 2021) .-.
-
Governor-elect of Campeche Layda Sansores meets with Mauricio Vila
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 23, 2021) .-.
-
The Bazart (art alley) returns to the Santiago neighborhood in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 23, 2021).- After.
-
Diver dies in Huhí cenote, Yucatán
Huhí, Yucatán, (July 23, 2021).- A.
Leave a Comment