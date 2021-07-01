Drug dealer and pedophile captured in Mérida; he was holding a 14-year-old girl

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 01, 2021).- The alleged drug dealer Luis Iván “N”, 49, who was charged with crimes against health, could be prosecuted for other crimes such as corruption of minors and the disabled since during his arrest he was found with a minor under 14 years of age, who was said was his sentimental partner

This subject, who was captured with the minor while they were arguing in the street, will soon be prosecuted for other crimes, it is only expected that the investigation folder will be fully integrated to request an arrest warrant, which will be executed while in prison.

On this occasion, the control judge Ileana Georgina Domínguez Zapata proceeded to decree his arrest as legal and agreed to charge him for crimes against health in its form of drug dealing in the variant of simple possession of the narcotic called cannabis or marijuana.

Domínguez Zapara imposed the precautionary measure of justified preventive detention and that the bonding hearing was held on June 30 to define his legal situation.

On June 26, at approximately 6:25 a.m., agents of the State Investigation Police saw that the suspect arguing with a minor on Calle 57 Diagonal between 20 Diagonal and 24 Diagonal in the Azcorra neighborhood, in Mérida.

Upon noticing his presence, the subject tried to run away, so they caught up with him, and upon inspection, the agents found that he was carrying several bags tied with a knot, which contained marijuana inside his backpack.

For this reason, both the subject and the minor were detained and made available to the corresponding authorities.

Minor reported missing

It turned out that the minor who was with him had been reported missing since January.

In the complaint filed by the mother of the minor who asked not to reveal her identity, it is detailed that the adult took her to live with him and it is presumed that to keep her by his side he supplied her with drugs.

Along with the above, folder 218-2021 will be processed on the issue of the minor, to determine her legal status, and thus the man is now accused of kidnapping, child abuse, and drug possession with the intent of dealing.

The minor was recovered and handed over to the Prodemefa authorities, where the corresponding procedures will be carried out for the reinstatement to the family group.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments