Dozens of dead turtle hatchlings found next to sargassum mounds in Cozumel

Cozumel, Quintana Roo, (July 23, 2021).- Dozens of turtle hatchlings have been found dead on San Martín beach, on the eastern side of this island, next to sargassum mounds, which apparently could not cross the beach to get to the sea.
In addition to this point, these lifeless chelonians have already been seen at various points on the eastern coast of Cozumel, apparently trapped by the sargassum that accumulates on the beaches.
Environmental authorities had declared that the presence of this algae did not imply any harm to the turtles since the adult specimens can pass over these banks to reach the sand to spawn, but the evidence indicates that it is not the same case with the hatchlings, or at least with a big percentage of them.
Baby turtles are not able to hatch from the egg and move over the large amounts of seaweed that accumulate on the beaches of Quintana Roo, their bodies are designed to move through the sand and head towards the sea.
When they suddenly hatch and find themselves in the middle of a pile of sargassum, the small specimens cannot move to the seashore and die trying.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
First cruise ship of the year to arrive in Progreso carrying 500 vaccinated passengers
Service providers are informed about preventive.
-
Mexico preparing shipment of food and medicine bound for Cuba
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico will send.
-
Drug dealer known as ‘La Chucha’ is arrested in western Merida
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 23, 2021) .-.
-
Without a negative COVID-19 test, you cannot enter shops in Quintana Roo
QUINTANA ROO, (July 23, 2021).- Carlos.
-
Police officer killed by alleged criminals in Mérida, Yucatan
MÉRIDA, Yucatan. – A Yucatán state.
-
Campeche citizens are not respecting sanitary measures
Campeche, Camp., (July 23, 2021).- The.
-
Downtown Mérida residents complain about an irregular recycling business
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 23, 2021) .-.
-
Governor-elect of Campeche Layda Sansores meets with Mauricio Vila
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 23, 2021) .-.
-
The Bazart (art alley) returns to the Santiago neighborhood in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 23, 2021).- After.
-
Diver dies in Huhí cenote, Yucatán
Huhí, Yucatán, (July 23, 2021).- A.
Leave a Comment