Cultural workshops for children will be held in Dzitya this summer

Dzitya, Yucatán, (July 19, 2021).- Through cultural workshops, the Dzitya community offers children the opportunity to exploit their sporting and artistic creativity during the summer.

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, and after the school break, parents seek that children do not spend their time on technological activities, but instead can take advantage of this time to expand their horizons and explore new adventures.



A perfect option is the cultural workshops held at the Dzitya community, in the municipal palace, where the children will be able to find workshops on body movement, painting, and sports.

These activities are conducted by professor Joaquín Navarro, who is in charge of the plastic arts; Yucatecan artist Mauricio Chi Piste, who is in charge of the dance and body expression workshops, and Xavier Chi Piste, who supports with sports and physical activation classes; they all work together to provide attention to the attendees.

Quotas are reduced, in order to protect minors from possible coronavirus infections.

In addition, the use of face masks is required at all times for teachers and students.

Although some workshops are now operating, new ones will be opened during the month of August, so that the children who could not attend the workshops during the month of July can also explore their creativity.

