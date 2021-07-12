Cubans living in Cancun demonstrate in front of the consulate

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (July 12, 2021).- The call #SOSCuba on social networks echoed in Quintana Roo: Cubans living in Cancun demonstrated in front of the government consulate of Havana, located in Supermanzana 20.

Shouting “Freedom, freedom!”, Dozens of Cubans demanded the end of the dictatorship, echoing the demonstrations taking place in different parts of the island against shortages, high food prices, and electricity cuts in the middle of the health crisis.

According to international analysts, the protests in Cuba are the largest in decades. Photo: (Sipse)

For its part, the government of President Miguel Díaz-Canel described the protests as a campaign promoted on social networks by his detractors outside the island, mainly from opposition groups in Miami.

“As if pandemic outbreaks had not existed throughout the world, the Cuban-American mafia, paying very well, on social networks to influencers and youtubers, has created a whole campaign … and has called for demonstrations throughout the country ”. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel

Photo: (Sipse)

Cuba is going through the worst economic crisis in decades that adds to a resurgence of the coronavirus and suffers the consequences of the United States sanctions that seek to pressure a change in the political model on the island.

#SOSCuba | Cubanos radicados en #Cancún se manifiestan frente al consulado en la Supermanzana 20. (📹 SIPSE) pic.twitter.com/1ShbmgtOUN — Novedades de Q.Roo (@novedadesqroo) July 12, 2021

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







