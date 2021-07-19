Cubans in Mérida demand justice for their fellowmen on the island

Mérida, Yucatán.- Hundreds of Cubans living in Mérida shouted accusations against the government of Cuba for the repression of its citizens who demand freedom in that nation, an insistent demand for freedom, and an end to the Díaz-Canel dictatorship.
Shouts of “Díaz-Canel murderer”, “Homeland and life”, “Down with the dictatorship”, “down with repression” and “Mexico join this struggle” resounded on the steps of the Monumento a la Patria in Mérida in yet another protest by the outraged Cubans living in the Yucatecan capital.
Cuban artists adapted the lyrics of popular rap and pop songs to denounce the outrages of the communist government and the argument that Cuba’s economic problems are due to the U.S. embargo.
The songs’ lyrics say: “The blockade is not to blame, it does not destroy, the dictatorship does”. No more blood for my Cuba, the people want to breathe”.
Cubans living in Merida denounced that Noel Ramirez, cousin of Franklin Alvarez (who also lives in Merida), “was disappeared by the dictatorship during last Sunday’s protests” and they do not know if he is alive because they do not know anything about his whereabouts.
